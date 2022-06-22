Local Baseball: Salem Red Sox move into tie for 1st

Tyler Miller and Niko Kavadas homered to lead Salem to a 5-4 victory over Fredericksburg on Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field, moving the Red Sox into a tie for first place with one game remaining in the Carolina League’s first half.

Salem (34-31) and Carolina are one game ahead of Lynchburg (33-31) in the quest for the North Division title and the postseason berth that comes with it. The Sox host the FredNats again on Thursday, while the Mudcats (34-31) play at Down East.

Maceo Campbell and Luis Guerrero combined for three innings of scoreless relief to close out Wednesday’s win.

Flyboys 8, River Turtles 7

PULASKI — Brock Daniels hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the ninth inning, and Greeneville (8-11) edged Pulaski (8-11) on Wednesday at Calfee Park.

Mike Bolton and Christian Smith each homered for the River Turtles.