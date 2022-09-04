 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball (Saturday): GreenJackets 6, Red Sox 3

red sox

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Justin Janas and Ethan Workinger homered to lead Augusta past Salem on Saturday night at SRP Park.

Eddinson Paulino went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk for the Sox (63-61).

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Chase Meidroth homered, Eddinson Paulino reached base four times and Salem held off a late Delmarva rally to earn an 11-10 Carolina League vic…

