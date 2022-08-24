Local baseball: Sox battle back but suffer walk-off loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lizandro Rodriguez hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Columbia defeated Salem 5-4 on Wednesday at Segra Park.

The Red Sox (59-56) had tied the game in the top of the ninth with a four-run outburst. Karson Simas capped it with a two-out RBI single. Daniel McElveny had a two-run double in the frame.

Left-hander Frank Mozzicato, the seventh overall pick of the 2021 draft, tossed six scoreless innings for Columbia (45-70). Former Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross, who was selected by the Royals ninth overall in this year’s draft, went 1 for 4 as the No. 3 hitter for the Fireflies.