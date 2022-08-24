 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local baseball: Sox battle back but suffer walk-off loss

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lizandro Rodriguez hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Columbia defeated Salem 5-4 on Wednesday at Segra Park.

The Red Sox (59-56) had tied the game in the top of the ninth with a four-run outburst. Karson Simas capped it with a two-out RBI single. Daniel McElveny had a two-run double in the frame.

Left-hander Frank Mozzicato, the seventh overall pick of the 2021 draft, tossed six scoreless innings for Columbia (45-70). Former Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross, who was selected by the Royals ninth overall in this year’s draft, went 1 for 4 as the No. 3 hitter for the Fireflies.

Sox leadoff man Brainer Bonaci went 3 for 5.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Chase Meidroth homered, Eddinson Paulino reached base four times and Salem held off a late Delmarva rally to earn an 11-10 Carolina League vic…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert