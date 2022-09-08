Local baseball: Sox drop 3rd straight to FredNats

Maxwell Romero Jr. hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the ninth inning, and Fredericksburg defeated Salem 9-7 on Thursday at Carilion Clinic Field.

T.J. White homered for the Nationals (74-54), who rallied from deficits of 5-0 and 7-5 while winning their third straight game in this series.

The Red Sox (63-65) got RBIs from Brainer Bonaci, Allan Castro, Daniel McElveny and Luis Ravelo during their five-run first inning. They wouldn’t score again until the seventh inning, however, finishing with a 16-7 deficit in the hit column.