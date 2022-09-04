 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Sox drop series finale at Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTS, S.C. – Ethan Workinger went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Augusta to a 9-6 victory over Salem on Sunday in the finale of a six-game Carolina League series at SRP Park.

Mike Romero went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox (63-62) and GreenJackets (65-60) each won three games during the season’s penultimate week.

Salem, which lost the first-half division title to Lynchburg in a tiebreaker, has been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Sox could have a major hand in who claims the second-half North Division title, however. Fredericksburg, which leads Carolina by two games in the division standings, visits Salem for seven games in six days beginning Tuesday.

SATURDAY'S GAME

GreenJackets 6, Red Sox 3

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Justin Janas and Ethan Workinger homered to lead Augusta past Salem on Saturday night at SRP Park.

Eddinson Paulino went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk for the Sox (63-61).

