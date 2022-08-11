Local baseball: Sox fall in 10th on walk-off wild pitch

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Logan Glass raced home on a walk-off wild pitch by Christopher Troye in the bottom of the 10 th inning, and Kannapolis defeated Salem 7-6 on Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Red Sox (52-51) forced extra innings when Brainer Bonaci scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth. Bonaci had two of Salem’s seven hits and drove in a pair with a single in the fifth inning.