Local baseball: Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Chase Meidroth homered, Eddinson Paulino reached base four times and Salem held off a late Delmarva rally to earn an 11-10 Carolina League victory on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Shorebirds (38-72) trailed 11-6 entering the ninth inning but cut the deficit to one on a three-run homer by Frederick Bencosme. That brought the tying run to the plate, but Luis De La Rose struck out Mishael Deshon on a full-count pitch to seal a second straight win for the Red Sox (57-53).

De La Rosa and Sox starter Hunter Dobbins combined to whiff 16 batters but also allowed 13 base runners. Yorberto Mejicano and Kier Meredith contributed two hits apiece for Salem.

