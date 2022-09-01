Local baseball: Sox rally in 9th to stun GreenJackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Eddinson Paulino hit a tiebreaking two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth-inning rally, and Salem defeated Augusta 6-4 on Wednesday night at SRP Park.

With the Red Sox (61-60) trailing 4-3 entering the ninth, Tyler Miller knotted the score with an RBI single. Paulino followed by crushing the first pitch he saw over the fence in left-center for his 11th blast of the season.

Mikey Romero, Brainer Bonaci and Chase Meidroth joined Paulino with multi-hit games for Salem. Osvaldo De La Rosa (7-1) closed the game with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out four.

The GreenJackets (63-58) attempted eight stolen bases against Salem’s four pitchers, with catcher Yorberto Mejicano nabbing just one.