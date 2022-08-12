Local baseball: Sox stroll past wild Cannon Ballers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Yorberto Mejicano, Daniel McElveny and Johnfrank Salazar each drew bases-loaded walks in the top of the ninth inning, and Salem rallied for an 11-9 victory over Kannapolis on Friday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

All three of those free passes came on full-count pitches, with Salazar’s two-out walk breaking a 9-9 tie. Karson Simas added an RBI single in the frame to create the final margin.

Mejicano finished 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Eduardo Lopez also notched three hits for Salem (54-51).