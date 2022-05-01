 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg breezes to 9-4 win over Sox

LYNCHBURG – The Lynchburg Hillcats capitalized on 11 walks by five Red Sox pitchers, building a 9-0 lead in the early innings and breezing to a 9-4 victory Saturday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Jack Fox and Richard Paz drove in two runs apiece for Lynchburg. Karson Simas notched two of Salem’s four hits.

