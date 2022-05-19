McFarling: Top Red Sox prospect always on his grind

Marcelo Mayer remembers the sound of fireworks exploding over the nearby high school football stadium. Thousands gathered there on Friday nights in Chula Vista, California, much as they do around here in the fall, but Mayer wasn’t among them.

He had work to do.

Hitting. Fielding. Lifting. With his father as his primary training partner, Mayer sacrificed a lot of typical teenage trappings to become what he is now: still a teenager, but also one of the most heralded prospects in all the minor leagues.

“There’s never really been a Plan B for me,” Meyer said Thursday, a few hours before his Salem Red Sox took on the Lynchburg Hillcats. “It’s always been baseball, and I hope it always is.”

Boston would be cool with that. It would mean their top draft pick from a year ago — the fourth pick overall — would continue developing at the rate he has and enjoy a long career with the franchise.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound shortstop, Mayer is rated as the top prospect in the Red Sox system and a consensus top-20 overall talent. The 19-year-old has all the physical tools to become an all-star. Silky hands. A rocket arm that allowed him to double as a pitcher in high school. An advanced hitting approach. Easy power. Savvy baserunning acumen.

But it’s the drive that makes those tools play up. The same hunger that kept him away from the Friday night fireworks remains, getting him to Carilion Clinic Field early for extra ground balls and endless cuts in the cage.

“He doesn’t just show up to the ballpark thinking he’s that good,” Salem manager Luke Montz said. “This guy has just got a work ethic that you don’t really see at that age in this new generation. This kid’s ears are wide open. He wants to learn every single day. He asks some of the greatest questions that I’ve heard as a manager in my young managerial career. He wants to play every day.”

That last one’s been a problem lately. On the night he hit his first Carolina League home run on April 23, Mayer also sprained his right wrist making a diving attempt on defense.

While it wasn't a serious injury, the Red Sox understandably chose to play it safe with their prized prospect. Mayer missed two and a half weeks before returning to the lineup May 10.

“We have a great training staff here with the Red Sox up and down the organization,” said Mayer, who was in the starting lineup Thursday night. “They’ve really been taking care of me and doing whatever it takes for me to be on the field.

“It’s frustrating. We’re here to play and we’re here to get better. Not being able to be on the field with my brothers wasn’t great.”

And it was foreign to him. The son of an investment banker and stay-at-home mom, Mayer has been the best player on almost every team he’s ever been on, dating to his Little League days.

As a senior at Eastlake High, he was named Mr. Baseball in California — an honor that’s previously gone to Hall of Famers Rickey Henderson, Frank Robinson and Robin Yount, among others.

He’s famous in prospect circles, but that’s not the same as being a top draft pick in basketball or football.

“It’s a huge difference,” he said. “In those sports, you get drafted and you’re already playing with the big boys. Baseball’s obviously a little different. You have to go through the affiliates, but it’s part of the process. It’s part of the grind. I love it.”

And so far, it’s loved him back. Mayer entered Thursday with a .343 batting average, having collected multiple hits in seven of his 16 games. Despite the time he’s missed, he’s tied for the team lead with 10 doubles.

Defensively, he’s yet to make a single error at the most demanding position on the dirt.

But to stay on this track, Mayer knows the work must continue. Red Sox fans all over the country are checking the box scores daily to see the fruits of that labor.

“You know how Boston fans are,” he said with a smile. “The city of Boston in general is an amazing city and probably the strongest fan base in all of sports for all their sports. It’s super cool to have a fan base that strong that cares so much about how their affiliates are doing, how their prospects are doing. It’s cool to have a city that cares so much.”

He knows the feeling.

