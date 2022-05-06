Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Kevin Made hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 2-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field.
Richard Gallardo pitched six innings of one-run ball for Myrtle Beach (17-7). Angel Bastardo logged five scoreless innings for Salem (11-13), while Eduardo Lopez went 3 for 3 with a solo homer and two walks.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today