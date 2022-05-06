 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Kevin Made hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 2-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Richard Gallardo pitched six innings of one-run ball for Myrtle Beach (17-7). Angel Bastardo logged five scoreless innings for Salem (11-13), while Eduardo Lopez went 3 for 3 with a solo homer and two walks.

