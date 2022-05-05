Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Peter Matt went 3 for 5 with two homers and seven RBI, while Reginald Preciado collected four hits and drove in six runs to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 24-6 rout of the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field.
Former first round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong also homered for the Pelicans (16-7), who amassed 22 hits against six Salem pitchers.
Eduardo Vaughan had three hits for the Sox (11-12), while Eduardo Lopez belted his first Salem homer.
Tags
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today