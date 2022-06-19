 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Sox 9, Shorebirds 6

Catcher Nathan Hickey belted two solo homers, and DH Niko Kavadas went 2 for 2 with a homer, two walks and three RBIs to lead Salem over Delmarva on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Orioles prospect Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft, went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Shorebirds. It was just the sixth pro game for the U. of Arkansas product, who missed the past two seasons battling myocarditis.

