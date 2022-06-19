Red Sox 9, Shorebirds 6

Catcher Nathan Hickey belted two solo homers, and DH Niko Kavadas went 2 for 2 with a homer, two walks and three RBIs to lead Salem over Delmarva on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.
Orioles prospect Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft, went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Shorebirds. It was just the sixth pro game for the U. of Arkansas product, who missed the past two seasons battling myocarditis.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
