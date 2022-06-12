 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RiverDogs complete sweep of Salem

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Luis Leon keyed a three-run fourth inning with a two-run single, and Charleston completed a six-game sweep of Salem with a 4-1 victory on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Christian Fernandez struck out seven over four hitless innings for the RiverDogs (40-17). Marcelo Mayer went 2 for 4 with his fourth home run of the season for the Red Sox (28-29).

SATURDAY’S GAME

RiverDogs 12, Sox 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ryan Spikes homered during a seven-run sixth inning, and Charleston defeated Salem on Saturday.

Blaze Jordan went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk for the Red Sox.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox drop 4th straight to Charleston

Sox drop 4th straight to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Leadoff man Mason Auer homered, walked twice and scored three runs to lead Charleston to a 11-7 victory over Salem on Frida…

Salem Red Sox win 5th straight

Salem Red Sox win 5th straight

Niko Kavadas hit a go-ahead single in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated Columbia 6-2 on Saturday night at Carili…

Sox fall at Charleston

Sox fall at Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bobby Seymour went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to lead Charleston to a 10-5 victory over Salem on Thursday at Joseph P. Riley J…

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert