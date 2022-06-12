RiverDogs complete sweep of Salem

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Luis Leon keyed a three-run fourth inning with a two-run single, and Charleston completed a six-game sweep of Salem with a 4-1 victory on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Christian Fernandez struck out seven over four hitless innings for the RiverDogs (40-17). Marcelo Mayer went 2 for 4 with his fourth home run of the season for the Red Sox (28-29).

SATURDAY’S GAME

RiverDogs 12, Sox 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ryan Spikes homered during a seven-run sixth inning, and Charleston defeated Salem on Saturday.

Blaze Jordan went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk for the Red Sox.