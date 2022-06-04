 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Red Sox win 5th straight

Niko Kavadas hit a go-ahead single in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated Columbia 6-2 on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Sox (27-23) have won the first five games of this six-game set with the Fireflies (14-36).

Phillip Sikes scored three runs for Salem, including one on a steal of home that tied the game in the fourth. Five Sox pitchers combined on a five-hitter.

