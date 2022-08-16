 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Sox drop slugfest to Shorebirds

Recent Orioles draft pick Jud Fabian went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double, two walks and four RBIs to lead Delmarva to a 17-10 Carolina League victory over Salem on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

Dylan Beavers reached base five times and scored four runs for the Shorebirds (38-70). Brainer Bonaci homered for the Red Sox (55-53), who got three hits and three RBIs from Eduardo Lopez.

Salem starter Angel Bastardo was lifted after recording just one out. Delmarva racked up 15 hits and drew eight walks against seven Red Sox pitchers.

