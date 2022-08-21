 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Sox take series finale from Delmarva

Johnfrank Salazar went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead Salem to a 6-5 victory over Delmarva on Sunday in the finale of a six-game Carolina League series at Carilion Clinic Field.

Daniel McElveny reached base three times and scored twice for the Sox (58-55), who surged ahead with a four-run fourth inning.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Shorebirds 5, Red Sox 3: Creed Willems hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, and Delmarva defeated host Salem on Saturday.

The Shorebirds added insurance in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk by Max Wagner. Tyler Miller had an RBI single for the Sox during their three-run third inning.

Ryan Long (6-4) tossed four innings of scoreless relief for Delmarva, allowing just one hit and one walk while fanning four.

