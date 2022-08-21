Shorebirds 5, Red Sox 3

Creed Willems hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, and Delmarva defeated Salem on Saturday at Carilion Clinic Field.
The Shorebirds added insurance in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk by Max Wagner. Tyler Miller had an RBI single for the Sox during their three-run third inning.
Ryan Long (6-4) tossed four innings of scoreless relief for Delmarva, allowing just one hit and one walk while fanning four.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
