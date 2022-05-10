 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sox blank Shorebirds in series opener

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

SALISBURY, Md. – Four Salem pitchers combined on a two-hitter, and the Red Sox defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 1-0 on Tuesday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Wilkelman Gonzalez (3 1/3 innings), Osvaldo De La Rosa (1 2/3), Miguel Suero (three) and Jacob Webb (one) all were sharp for the Sox (13-15). Eddinson Paulino drove in the game’s lone run with a homer in the third inning. Blaze Jordan added two hits for Salem.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Peter Matt went 3 for 5 with two homers and seven RBI, while Reginald Preciado collected four hits and drove in six runs to lead the Myrtle Be…

Sox salvage doubleheader split

Sox salvage doubleheader split

Eduardo Lopez hit a two-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over Myrtle Beach, giving his team a split of a Sunday doublehead…

Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Kevin Made hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 2-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night…

Sox improve to 4-0

Sox improve to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Marcelo Mayer hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the 11th inning, and Nathan Hickey followed with a grand slam to le…

Sox fall to Hillcats

Sox fall to Hillcats

LYNCHBURG – Four Lynchburg pitchers combined on a four-hitter with 18 strikeouts as the Hillcats defeated Salem 8-2 on Friday night at Bank of…

Sox take series finale

Sox take series finale

LYNCHBURG – Juan Daniel Encarnacion, Maceo Campbell and Joey Stock combined on a two-hitter, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hill…

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods set to play US PGA Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert