 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sox blast past Shorebirds

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

SALISBURY, Md. – Blaze Jordan and Eduardo Lopez homered during Salem’s four-run first inning, and the Red Sox defeated Delmarva 5-4 on Wednesday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Eddinson Paulino went 3 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored for the Sox (14-15), who outhit the Shorebirds (9-20) 9-1.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox salvage doubleheader split

Sox salvage doubleheader split

Eduardo Lopez hit a two-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over Myrtle Beach, giving his team a split of a Sunday doublehead…

Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Kevin Made hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 2-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night…

Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Peter Matt went 3 for 5 with two homers and seven RBI, while Reginald Preciado collected four hits and drove in six runs to lead the Myrtle Be…

Sox improve to 4-0

Sox improve to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Marcelo Mayer hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the 11th inning, and Nathan Hickey followed with a grand slam to le…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert