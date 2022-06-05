 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sox complete 6-game sweep of Columbia

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Some sweeps are better than others.

The Salem Red Sox completed a six-game sweep of Columbia on Sunday night, getting at least one hit from every player in the starting lineup in a 7-4 victory at Carilion Clinic Field.

Darel Belen gave the Sox (28-23) the lead for good with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Eddinson Paulino added a two-run shot in the sixth.

Jacob Webb tossed two scoreless innings for his third save.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox take Memorial Day matinee

Sox take Memorial Day matinee

Blaze Jordan doubled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Monday afterno…

Strasburg gets revenge over Sox

Strasburg gets revenge over Sox

FREDERICKSBURG – Stephen Strasburg threw five hitless innings in his second rehab start, leading Fredericksburg to a 7-4 victory over Salem on…

Salem Red Sox win 5th straight

Salem Red Sox win 5th straight

Niko Kavadas hit a go-ahead single in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated Columbia 6-2 on Saturday night at Carili…

Sox top Fireflies, 6-1

Niko Kavadas hit a two-run homer as the Salem Red Sox built a big early lead en route to a 6-1 victory over Columbia on Wednesday night at Car…

Sox, FredNats split twinbill

Sox, FredNats split twinbill

FREDERICKSBURG – Nathan Hickey capped a three-run third inning with a two-run double, and Salem earned a split of a Saturday doubleheader with…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert