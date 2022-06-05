Sox complete 6-game sweep of Columbia

Some sweeps are better than others.
The Salem Red Sox completed a six-game sweep of Columbia on Sunday night, getting at least one hit from every player in the starting lineup in a 7-4 victory at Carilion Clinic Field.
Darel Belen gave the Sox (28-23) the lead for good with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Eddinson Paulino added a two-run shot in the sixth.
Jacob Webb tossed two scoreless innings for his third save.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today