Sox down RiverDogs, 7-1

Jose Garcia homered while Phillip Sikes and Eddinson Paulino each supplied two hits, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 7-1 on Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 977 at Carilion Clinic Field.
Joey Stock (1-0), Adenys Bautista and Jacob Webb combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for Salem (8-2).
