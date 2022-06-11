 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sox drop 4th straight to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Leadoff man Mason Auer homered, walked twice and scored three runs to lead Charleston to a 11-7 victory over Salem on Friday, handing the Red Sox their fourth straight loss.

Eddinson Paulino went 3 for 6 with two RBIs for Salem (28-27). Marcelo Mayer went 2 for 4 with a walk to raise his average to .318.

