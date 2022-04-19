Sox drop series opener to Charleston

Bobby Seymore went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Charleston RiverDogs to an 11-2 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday night in front of an announced crowd of 823 at Carilion Clinic Field.
Jelfry Marte also homered for Charleston (6-4). Kier Meredith notch two of the seven hits managed by the Sox (7-2).
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
