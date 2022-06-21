 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sox fall in extras after clutch Hickey homer

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Viandel Pena scored on a wild pitch by Joey Stock in the top of the 10th inning, and Fredericksburg defeated Salem 8-7 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

Nathan Hickey forced extra innings with a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth for Salem (33-31). Niko Kavadas went 2 for 5 with a double and his team-high 12th home run for the Red Sox.

Salem starter Angel Bastardo pitched four scoreless innings, striking out six.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox ride big frame to victory

Sox ride big frame to victory

Eddinson Paulino hit a three-run homer to key a five-run second inning, and Salem defeated Delmarva 8-5 on Thursday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Sox fall to Delmarva

Sox fall to Delmarva

Trendon Craig ripped a two-run single to cap a three-run fourth inning, and Delmarva defeated Salem 7-5 on Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Sox top Shorebirds 3-1

Sox top Shorebirds 3-1

Niko Kavadas homered and drove in all three Salem runs, and Gabriel Jackson tossed five scoreless innings of relief as the Red Sox defeated De…

Sox top Fireflies, 6-1

Niko Kavadas hit a two-run homer as the Salem Red Sox built a big early lead en route to a 6-1 victory over Columbia on Wednesday night at Car…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watson Settles With Multiple Women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert