Sox fall in extras after clutch Hickey homer

Viandel Pena scored on a wild pitch by Joey Stock in the top of the 10 th inning, and Fredericksburg defeated Salem 8-7 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

Nathan Hickey forced extra innings with a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth for Salem (33-31). Niko Kavadas went 2 for 5 with a double and his team-high 12th home run for the Red Sox.