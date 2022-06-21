Sox fall in extras after clutch Hickey homer

Viandel Pena scored on a wild pitch by Joey Stock in the top of the 10th inning, and Fredericksburg defeated Salem 8-7 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.
Nathan Hickey forced extra innings with a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth for Salem (33-31). Niko Kavadas went 2 for 5 with a double and his team-high 12th home run for the Red Sox.
Salem starter Angel Bastardo pitched four scoreless innings, striking out six.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today