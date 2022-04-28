 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sox fall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG – Isaiah Greene hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Salem Red Sox 6-3 on Wednesday night in front of an announced crowd of 948 at Bank of the James Stadium.

Catcher Nathan Hickey went 2 for 3 with a homer for the Sox (9-9).

