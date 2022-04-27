Sox fall in opener of doubleheader

LYNCHBURG – Salem pitcher Jacob Webb walked in the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Red Sox 4-3 on Wednesday in the opener of a doubleheader at Bank of the James Stadium.

The nightcap was not over at press time.

The Sox (8-8) led 3-1 entering the sixth before Lynchburg (8-8) loaded the bases with one out on two hits and a hit batter. Isaiah Greene singled home a run against Webb, then Dayan Frias and Jake Fox drew back-to-back walks.

Brainer Bonaci went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for Salem, which got four shutout innings from starter Tyler Uberstine.

