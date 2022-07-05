Sox fall in walk-off fashion

SALISBURY, Md. – Noelberth Romero drove in Roberto Martinez on a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Delmarva defeated Salem 4-3 on Monday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
The Red Sox (40-36) tied the game in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Yorberto Mejicano – one of only four Salem hits. Isaac De Leon and Anthony Servideo hit solo homers for the Shorebirds (23-52).
