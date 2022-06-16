Sox fall to Delmarva

Trendon Craig ripped a two-run single to cap a three-run fourth inning, and Delmarva defeated Salem 7-5 on Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field.
Eddinson Paulino and Blaze Jordan had two hits apiece for the Red Sox (29-30), who went 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position.
Tags
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today