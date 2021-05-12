Sox fall to Hillcats, 8-1

Will Bartlet and Johnathan Rodriguez had two hits apiece as the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Salem Red Sox 8-1 on Wednesday at Haley Toyota Field.

Rodriguez had a two-run double that highlighted a three-run fourth inning for the Hillcats (8-0), who've won the first two games of this six-game series by a combined score of 18-2.

Right Fielder Nick Decker went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead Salem (3-5), while shortstop Matthew Lugo also had two hits.

The Sox managed just one hit and two base runners over the final four innings.

Sox starter Ryan Zeferjahn took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on six hits over three innings. Relievers Jordan DiValereio, Cole Milam and Jacinto Arredondo combined to pitch the final six, allowing just three hits and one run.

The Sox and Hillcats continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.