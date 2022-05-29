 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sox, FredNats split twinbill

FREDERICKSBURG – Nathan Hickey capped a three-run third inning with a two-run double, and Salem earned a split of a Saturday doubleheader with Fredericksburg by winning the nightcap 3-1.

The FredNats won the opening game 7-6 on Andry Arias’ walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Niko Kavadas hit a three-run homer for Salem in the first inning of that game.

