Sox, FredNats split twinbill

FREDERICKSBURG – Nathan Hickey capped a three-run third inning with a two-run double, and Salem earned a split of a Saturday doubleheader with Fredericksburg by winning the nightcap 3-1.
The FredNats won the opening game 7-6 on Andry Arias’ walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Niko Kavadas hit a three-run homer for Salem in the first inning of that game.
