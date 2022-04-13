Sox improve to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Marcelo Mayer hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the 11th inning, and Nathan Hickey followed with a grand slam to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 11-7 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 4,973 at SEGRA Stadium.
Niko Kavados also homered for the Sox (4-0). Fayetteville fell to 0-4.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today