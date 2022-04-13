 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sox improve to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Marcelo Mayer hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the 11th inning, and Nathan Hickey followed with a grand slam to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 11-7 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 4,973 at SEGRA Stadium.

Niko Kavados also homered for the Sox (4-0). Fayetteville fell to 0-4.

