 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sox rally in 9th to stun GreenJackets

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Eddinson Paulino hit a tiebreaking two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth-inning rally, and Salem defeated Augusta 6-4 on Wednesday night at SRP Park.

With the Red Sox (61-60) trailing 4-3 entering the ninth, Tyler Miller knotted the score with an RBI single. Paulino followed by crushing the first pitch he saw over the fence in left-center for his 11th blast of the season.

Mikey Romero, Brainer Bonaci and Chase Meidroth joined Paulino with multi-hit games for Salem. Osvaldo De La Rosa (7-1) closed the game with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out four.

The GreenJackets (63-58) attempted eight stolen bases against Salem’s four pitchers, with catcher Yorberto Mejicano nabbing just one.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Chase Meidroth homered, Eddinson Paulino reached base four times and Salem held off a late Delmarva rally to earn an 11-10 Carolina League vic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert