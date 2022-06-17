 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sox ride big frame to victory

Eddinson Paulino hit a three-run homer to key a five-run second inning, and Salem defeated Delmarva 8-5 on Thursday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Niko Kavadas also homered for the Red Sox (30-30), who got five combined innings of scoreless relief from Joey Stock, Osvaldo De La Rosa and Luis Guerrero.

