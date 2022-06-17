Sox ride big frame to victory

Eddinson Paulino hit a three-run homer to key a five-run second inning, and Salem defeated Delmarva 8-5 on Thursday at Carilion Clinic Field.
Niko Kavadas also homered for the Red Sox (30-30), who got five combined innings of scoreless relief from Joey Stock, Osvaldo De La Rosa and Luis Guerrero.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
