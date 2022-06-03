Sox ride productive 3rd to rain-shortened win

Marcelo Mayer broke a tie with a two-run double in the third inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated Columbia 4-2 at Carilion Clinic Field on Thursday night in a game shortened to five innings by rain.
Eddinson Paulino and Nathan Hickey also drove in runs during Salem’s decisive frame. Wikelman Gonzalez (2-1) allowed two runs on three hits over five innings for the Sox (25-23).
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today