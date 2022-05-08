 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sox salvage doubleheader split

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Eduardo Lopez hit a two-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over Myrtle Beach, giving his team a split of a Sunday doubleheader at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Pelicans (19-8) took the first game behind a three-hit performance from James Triantos.

Lopez’s home run in the third inning of the second game gave the Sox (12-15) a 4-0 lead. Niko Kavados and Blaze Jordan had run-scoring hits in the opening inning to back starter Tyler Uberstine (2-0).

SATURDAY’S GAME

Pelicans 9, Sox 6

Kevin Alcantara hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run fifth inning, and Pete Crow-Armstrong supplied three hits to lead Myrtle Beach.

Eduardo Vaughan went 3 for 4 for Salem, while catcher Yoberto Mejicano hit his third home run.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Peter Matt went 3 for 5 with two homers and seven RBI, while Reginald Preciado collected four hits and drove in six runs to lead the Myrtle Be…

Sox take series finale

Sox take series finale

LYNCHBURG – Juan Daniel Encarnacion, Maceo Campbell and Joey Stock combined on a two-hitter, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hill…

Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Kevin Made hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 2-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night…

Sox improve to 4-0

Sox improve to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Marcelo Mayer hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the 11th inning, and Nathan Hickey followed with a grand slam to le…

Sox fall in Lynchburg

Sox fall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG — Isaiah Greene hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Salem Red…

Sox fall to Hillcats

Sox fall to Hillcats

LYNCHBURG – Four Lynchburg pitchers combined on a four-hitter with 18 strikeouts as the Hillcats defeated Salem 8-2 on Friday night at Bank of…

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert