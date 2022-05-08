Sox salvage doubleheader split

Eduardo Lopez hit a two-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over Myrtle Beach, giving his team a split of a Sunday doubleheader at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Pelicans (19-8) took the first game behind a three-hit performance from James Triantos.

Lopez’s home run in the third inning of the second game gave the Sox (12-15) a 4-0 lead. Niko Kavados and Blaze Jordan had run-scoring hits in the opening inning to back starter Tyler Uberstine (2-0).

SATURDAY’S GAME

Pelicans 9, Sox 6

Kevin Alcantara hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run fifth inning, and Pete Crow-Armstrong supplied three hits to lead Myrtle Beach.

Eduardo Vaughan went 3 for 4 for Salem, while catcher Yoberto Mejicano hit his third home run.

