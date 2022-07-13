 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sox spilt twin bill with Cannon Ballers

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Wilfred Veras went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to help Kannapolis defeat Salem 11-2 and salvage a split of a Carolina League doubleheader on Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Victor Torres went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Cannon Ballers (38-45). The Red Sox (43-40) managed only five hits, with Brainer Bonaci collecting two of them.

G1: Red Sox 3, Cannon Ballers 2

Marcelo Mayer went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run in the first inning to lead Salem to victory in Wednesday’s completion of a game suspended by rain Tuesday.

Luis Guerrero tossed two scoreless innings of relief to close out the win.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox fall to Delmarva

Sox fall to Delmarva

Trendon Craig ripped a two-run single to cap a three-run fourth inning, and Delmarva defeated Salem 7-5 on Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Sox fall in walk-off fashion

Sox fall in walk-off fashion

SALISBURY, Md. – Noelberth Romero drove in Roberto Martinez on a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Delmarva defe…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pittsburgh Steelers change name of stadium after 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert