Sox spilt twin bill with Cannon Ballers

Wilfred Veras went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to help Kannapolis defeat Salem 11-2 and salvage a split of a Carolina League doubleheader on Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Victor Torres went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Cannon Ballers (38-45). The Red Sox (43-40) managed only five hits, with Brainer Bonaci collecting two of them.

G1: Red Sox 3, Cannon Ballers 2

Marcelo Mayer went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run in the first inning to lead Salem to victory in Wednesday’s completion of a game suspended by rain Tuesday.

Luis Guerrero tossed two scoreless innings of relief to close out the win.