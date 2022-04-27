Sox split twinbill with Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG – Salem pitcher Jacob Webb walked in the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Red Sox 4-3 on Wednesday in the opener of a doubleheader at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Sox (9-8) rebounded to win the nightcap 8-0 behind Joey Stock, Maceo Campbell and Blake Loubier, who combined on a two-hitter.

In the opener, the Sox had a 3-1 lead entering the sixth before Lynchburg (8-9) loaded the bases with one out on two hits and a hit batter. Isaiah Greene singled home a run against Webb, then Dayan Frias and Jake Fox drew back-to-back walks.

Brainer Bonaci went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for Salem, which got four shutout innings from starter Tyler Uberstine.

In the second game, Salem DH Miguel Ugueto went 3 for 4 and scored twice. Blaze Jordan went 2 for 2 with two RBI.​

