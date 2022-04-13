 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sox suffer 1st loss of season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Jaxon Hallmark hit a tie-breaking single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated the Salem Red Sox 7-6 on Wednesday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,065 at SEGRA Stadium.

Hallmark finished 3 for 3 with two stolen bases and two RBIs for Fayetteville (1-4), which handed the Sox (4-1) their first loss.

Three Fayetteville pitchers combined to limit Salem to four hits.

