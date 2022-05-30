Sox take Memorial Day matinee

Blaze Jordan doubled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Monday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field.
Juan Daniel Encarnacion (4-3) tossed five scoreless innings for the Sox (23-23), allowing four hits and no walks while striking out four.
Jordan broke a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run triple. Eduardo Lopez followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0.
Salem doubled its advantage in the seventh on RBI doubles by Marcelo Mayer and Nathan Hickey followed by a run-scoring double from Jordan.
Columbia (14-32) got both its runs in the eighth inning on wild pitches by Jhonny Felix.