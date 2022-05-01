 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sox take series finale

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

LYNCHBURG – Juan Daniel Encarnacion, Maceo Campbell and Joey Stock combined on a two-hitter, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-0 on Sunday in the finale of a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium.

Eddinson Paulino and Eduardo Lopez each supplied three hits for the Sox (10-11), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Brainer Bonaci and Eduardo Vaughan drove in Salem’s runs.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox fall in Lynchburg

Sox fall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG — Isaiah Greene hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Salem Red…

Sox split twinbill with Lynchburg

Sox split twinbill with Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG – Salem pitcher Jacob Webb walked in the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defea…

Sox fall to Hillcats

Sox fall to Hillcats

LYNCHBURG – Four Lynchburg pitchers combined on a four-hitter with 18 strikeouts as the Hillcats defeated Salem 8-2 on Friday night at Bank of…

Sox improve to 4-0

Sox improve to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Marcelo Mayer hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the 11th inning, and Nathan Hickey followed with a grand slam to le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert