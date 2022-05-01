Sox take series finale

LYNCHBURG – Juan Daniel Encarnacion, Maceo Campbell and Joey Stock combined on a two-hitter, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-0 on Sunday in the finale of a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium.
Eddinson Paulino and Eduardo Lopez each supplied three hits for the Sox (10-11), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Brainer Bonaci and Eduardo Vaughan drove in Salem’s runs.
Tags
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today