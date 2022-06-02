Sox top Fireflies, 6-1

Niko Kavadas hit a two-run homer as the Salem Red Sox built a big early lead en route to a 6-1 victory over Columbia on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.
Eduardo Lopez tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings for the Sox (24-23), who led 6-0 when he left the game. River Town notched two hits for the Fireflies (14-33).
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
