Sox top Fireflies for 4th straight win

Nathan Hickey went 3 for 3 with two walks and three RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 10-5 victory over Columbia on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field.
Phillip Sikes also reached base five times for the Sox (26-23), who’ve won the first four games of this six-game series. Salem starter Angel Bastardo tossed four scoreless innings, striking out five.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
