Sox top Pelicans in Tuesday matinee

Leadoff man Eddinson Paulino went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 5,242 at Carilion Clinic Field.
Brainer Bonaci added two hits and four RBI for the Sox (11-11), while Eduardo Lopez went 3 for 4 with a walk and a run scored.
Sox starter Tyler Uberstine (1-0) tossed five strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
