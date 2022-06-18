Sox top Shorebirds 3-1

Niko Kavadas homered and drove in all three Salem runs, and Gabriel Jackson tossed five scoreless innings of relief as the Red Sox defeated Delmarva 3-1 on Friday at Carilion Clinic Field.
Blaze Jordan went 2 for 3 with a walk for the Sox (31-30).
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
