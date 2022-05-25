Sox touch up Strasburg, beat FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG – Salem got to an erratic Stephen Strasburg for three early runs, and a trio of Sox pitchers combined on a one-hitter in a 6-1 victory Tuesday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

A crowd of 5,802 arrived to see Strasburg, the Washington Nationals right-hander who had not pitched in a competitive game since June. He is rehabbing from last summer’s surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Strasburg allowed three hits and walked four in 2 2/3 innings, finding the zone with just 31 of his 61 pitches. Niko Kavadas hit a two-run double in the third, followed by Tyler Miller’s two-run homer.

Nathan Hickey added a solo homer for the Sox (20-20) in the fifth.

Sox starter Gabriel Jackson tossed six innings, allowing one unearned run while allowing just one hit. Christopher Troye and Maceo Campbell combined for three frames of hitless relief.

