 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sox win 4th straight

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

SALISBURY, Md. – Leadoff man Eddinson Paulino doubled, tripled and scored three runs to lead Salem to a 9-2 victory over Delmarva on Friday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Brainer Bonaci, Blaze Jordan and Karson Simas also had multiple hits for the Red Sox (16-15), who won their fourth straight game. Juan Daniel Encarnacion tossed six innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox salvage doubleheader split

Sox salvage doubleheader split

Eduardo Lopez hit a two-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over Myrtle Beach, giving his team a split of a Sunday doublehead…

Sox blast past Shorebirds

Sox blast past Shorebirds

SALISBURY, Md. — Blaze Jordan and Eduardo Lopez homered during Salem’s four-run first inning, and the Red Sox defeated Delmarva 5-4 on Wednesd…

Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Peter Matt went 3 for 5 with two homers and seven RBI, while Reginald Preciado collected four hits and drove in six runs to lead the Myrtle Be…

Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Kevin Made hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 2-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert