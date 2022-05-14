Sox win 4th straight

SALISBURY, Md. – Leadoff man Eddinson Paulino doubled, tripled and scored three runs to lead Salem to a 9-2 victory over Delmarva on Friday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
Brainer Bonaci, Blaze Jordan and Karson Simas also had multiple hits for the Red Sox (16-15), who won their fourth straight game. Juan Daniel Encarnacion tossed six innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight.
