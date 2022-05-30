Strasburg gets revenge over Sox

FREDERICKSBURG – Stephen Strasburg threw five hitless innings in his second rehab start, leading Fredericksburg to a 7-4 victory over Salem on Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
The Sox tagged Strasburg (1-1) for a loss last week in his initial rehab start, but the right-hander struck out six and walked one in a dominant second outing.
Sammy Infante went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Fredericksburg. Leandro Emiliani also homered for the Nationals (23-21).
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today