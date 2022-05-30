 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strasburg gets revenge over Sox

FREDERICKSBURG – Stephen Strasburg threw five hitless innings in his second rehab start, leading Fredericksburg to a 7-4 victory over Salem on Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The Sox tagged Strasburg (1-1) for a loss last week in his initial rehab start, but the right-hander struck out six and walked one in a dominant second outing.

Sammy Infante went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Fredericksburg. Leandro Emiliani also homered for the Nationals (23-21).

