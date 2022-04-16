Ugueto powers Salem to rout of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Outfielder Miguel Ugueto went 4 for 6 with four RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 11-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 4,218 at SEGRA Stadium.
Catcher Yorberto Mejicano clubbed his first home run for the Sox (6-1), while right-hander Angel Bastardo and three relievers combined to hold Fayetteville (1-6) to five hits.
The six-game series continues Saturday in Fayetteville.
