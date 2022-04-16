 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ugueto powers Salem to rout of Fayetteville

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Outfielder Miguel Ugueto went 4 for 6 with four RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 11-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 4,218 at SEGRA Stadium.

Catcher Yorberto Mejicano clubbed his first home run for the Sox (6-1), while right-hander Angel Bastardo and three relievers combined to hold Fayetteville (1-6) to five hits.

The six-game series continues Saturday in Fayetteville.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox improve to 4-0

Sox improve to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Marcelo Mayer hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the 11th inning, and Nathan Hickey followed with a grand slam to le…

Sox suffer 1st loss of season

Sox suffer 1st loss of season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Jaxon Hallmark hit a tie-breaking single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert